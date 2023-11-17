Like election tribunal, Appeal Court validates Bauchi Governor’s victory

By Samuel Luka

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has on Friday, further validated the election victory of People’s Democratic Party’s Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state.

Governor Bala’s victory on the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar at the Court of Appeal is coming after the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal confirmed him as duly elected in September as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the March 18 governorship election.

Reacting to the decision of the Court of Appeal, the Deputy Governor of the state, Rt. Honourable Mohammed Auwal Jatau described their victory as a fresh impetus for more commitment to service.

The deputy Governor who reaffirms his loyalty and support to Bala Mohammed said the victory at the court does not only affirms the strength of democracy, but solidifies the commitment of the present Government towards the progress, development and the general wellbeing of Bauchi populace.

He said that the resounding victory at the appeal court is a triumph for all the people of the state as it signifies the PDP led administration’s collective endeavors in advancing good governance, providing quality education, ensuring accessible healthcare, fostering economic growth, and promoting peace and unity.

While appreciating the people of Bauchi state on their support and prayers, Auwal attributes the victory to the resilience, determination, and belief of the good citizens of Bauchi state in the vision of the present administration that has brought so much development and progress.

“Your faith in us is what fuels us to tirelessly work towards a brighter and more prosperous future”, the deputy Governor informed the people of Bauchi state.

He appreciated the court of Appeal for ensuring a fair and transparent judicial process, saying that the verdict is a testament to the efficacy of Nigeria’s justice system and its commitment to upholding the principles of justice, equity, and the rule of law.

According to Hon Jatau, the Governor’s victory is a victory for progress, for the downtrodden, and for every citizen who has entrusted their hopes and dreams to the present administration of Bala Mohammed.

He then reassured the people of Bauchi that the PDP led Government in the state is committed to their welfare and the development of the state, adding that the victory is a fresh impetus to redouble efforts, remain focused, and to continue delivering on their campaign promises.

The deputy Governor further noted that Governor Bala’s administration will continue to prioritize the needs of people, create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, enhance infrastructure, and ensure that no one is left behind in the pursuit of progress.