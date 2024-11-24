“PDP Governors Meet, Pledge Improved Governance for Nigerians”

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has reiterated the party’s dedication to delivering good governance through its elected governors.

Speaking at the opening of the forum’s meeting in Plateau State, Governor Mohammed emphasized the PDP’s unity and resilience as a political force, offering Nigerians hope for a better future.

“We are here on the Plateau, and Governor Mutfwang has shown us that Plateau is indeed a melting pot where everyone is welcome,” he stated.

Mohammed affirmed the party’s indivisibility, stressing that despite occasional challenges, all organs and leaders remain committed to working together for improved governance across the nation.

Oyo State Governor and Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Seyi Makinde, also addressed the gathering, assuring PDP supporters of the governors’ resolve to reform the party.

He emphasized their determination to restore the PDP’s leadership role in Nigeria, further solidifying its position as a beacon of hope for the country.