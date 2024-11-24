“Osinbajo’s Ex-Aide Urges Obasanjo to Stop Mocking Other Presidents”

Laolu Akande, a former spokesman for ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has criticized former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his remarks at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University.

Obasanjo had described Nigeria’s situation as dire, attributing the country’s challenges to pervasive corruption, incompetence, and other systemic issues.

He referred to past administrations, using terms like “Baba-go-slow” and “Emilokan,” widely interpreted as allusions to ex-presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Bola Tinubu, respectively.

Akande, responding on his X account, advised Obasanjo to avoid making jest of other leaders, emphasizing that such comments could undermine constructive discourse.

This exchange underscores the persistent tensions within Nigeria’s political elite and the varying perspectives on accountability and governance in the country.

Obasanjo concluded his critique by asserting that despite the challenges, there is hope for Nigeria’s recovery.