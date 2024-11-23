President Tinubu Departs Brazil for Abuja After G20 Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for Abuja following his participation in the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit. The Nigerian leader left Rio at 10:30 AM (local time) on Saturday.

While in Brazil, President Tinubu expressed Nigeria’s commitment to representing Africa on the United Nations Security Council. He called for the allocation of two permanent seats for Africa, emphasizing Nigeria’s readiness to serve as a representative.

During the summit, Tinubu praised the global alliance against hunger and poverty, calling it a major step towards tackling these issues. On the sidelines of the event, he also held bilateral talks with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who lauded the Nigerian administration’s economic reforms.

Additionally, President Tinubu oversaw the signing of a $2.5 billion Letter of Intent between Nigeria and JBS S.A., a leading Brazilian meat processing company.