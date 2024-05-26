Only zoning arrangements can stabilizes political system in Nigeria – Gen. Abubakar

By Saka Bolaji

Only the zoning arrangements can stabilizes the political system in the country, former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), has advised .

He emphasized that the zoning arrangements in the nation’s political journey had brought peace and stability in the system, and urged political leaders to sustain it.

General Abdulsalami, however commended Niger State for maintaining the zoning system in all political offices since the return of democracy in 1999, nothing that it had brought a great deal of stability in the system.

The former head of state gave this advise when he played host to members of the state House of Assembly, in Minna the state capital.

The legislators was led by its Speaker, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, when the elder statesman declared: “the zoning system in the state has really worked and I hope it will continue in order to stabilise democracy to work, especially in Niger State.”

He also emphasized the need for synergy and a harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislative arm of the government for the overall benefit of the electorates.

According to him there would be no meaningful development if the two arms of government were engaged in unnecessary squabbles.

He commended the state legislative arm for what he described as a robust relationship with the executive, adding, “I am very impressed with what I have seen so far, it is quite commendable. I urged you to sustain this harmonious relationship.

“You should continue in this direction for a better and prosperous Niger State that will progress economically and peacefully. That is what democracy is all about.”

The Speaker had earlier told their host that the lawmakers were in his residence to condole with him over the recent loss of his brother and military ally, late General Garba Duba (retd).

He commended the former head of state for his sacrifice towards nation building, stressing the need to tap from his wealth of experience.

The speaker also sought for his fatherly blessings and guidance to enable them achieve their legislative responsibilities for the overall development of the state.

He informed the elder statesman that the assembly and the state governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, have enjoyed a smooth working relationship since their inauguration and promised to sustain it for the good of the state.

According to the speaker, the 10th Assembly is committed to making laws for the progress of the state, and building good relationships with critical stakeholders in the state.

The lawmakers also visited the residence of another Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) at his uphill residence in Minna.