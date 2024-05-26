Presidency allays fears of inflation, stalling school feeding programme

…kicks off Value for Money, VFM study in Osun

By Tom Okpe

Special Assistant to the President on Home Grown School Feeding, NHGSFP, Dr Yetunde Adeniji, has allayed fears of inflationary trend in the country, stalling the school feeding programme.

Dr Adeniji, while kicking off the value for money, VFM, study in Osun State, assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would surely, live up to his promises of feeding 10 million school children annually, in the country.

She stated in a statement on Sunday, made available to the Daily Times that, “we are committed to the feeding programme of our school children, putting in place measures to address challenges that may hinder success of the program.

“Nigerians can be rest assured of Mr President’s commitment to this programme,” she noted.

Adeniji explained that the VFM project aims to ensure, the program delivers maximum impact for schoolchildren.

He further stressed that the programme commenced her activities on May 20th and will continue until May 30th. She said during the period, she will meet with various stakeholders, including farmers, cooks, community leaders, and Government officials.

On May 23rd, Dr Adeniji met with the Osun State Commissioner for Federal Affairs, Mrs Adenike Adeleke, as well as commissioners for women’s affairs, agriculture, education, health, and representatives from NHGSFP and O-meals programs.

This visit marks the first phase of the nationwide VFM study. Dr. Adeniji’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in the NHGSFP program is commendable.