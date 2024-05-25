Fourteen directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria, others sacked by Apex bank

Fourteen directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria and over 300 other officials of the CBN were on Friday sacked by the apex bank; And another 200 Shortlisted For Sacking in the coming days.

The sacking brings the list of those so far disengaged from the bank under the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso to over 500.

The affected directors according to findings are Clement Oluranti Buari, Director, Strategy Management; Dr Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management; Lydia Ifeanyichukwu Alfa, Director, Internal Audit; Jimoh Musa Itopa, Director, Capacity Development; Muhammad Abba, Director, Human Resources; Rabiu Musa, Director, Finance; Dr Mahmud Hassan, Director, Trade & Exchange; Dr Ozoemena S. Nnaji, , Director, Statistics; Dr Omolara Duke, Director, Financial Markets. Chibuike D. Nwaegerue, Director, Other Financial Institutions Supervision; Chibuzo A. Efobi, Director, Payments System Management; Haruna Bala Mustafa, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation; Rakiya Shuaibu Mohammed, Director, Information Technology and Benjamin Nnadi, Director, Reserve Management. And several others.