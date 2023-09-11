NSCDC arrests 39-year-old pastor over N1.6m visa scam

The Ondo state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Pastor Michael Ogundepo (39 years) over an alleged visa fraud.

According to the command’s spokesperson, DSC Aidamenbor Daniel, in a statement on Monday, September 11, the suspect obtained N1.67 million to procure a visa for one Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi-Yemi.

Daniel added that Ogundepo who resides in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, seized both the money and the complaint’s passport for two months.

The command’s spokesman said: “The command invited the suspect severally, but he declined the invitation. He claimed to be outside the country and used a fake international number to call the complainant as a disguise.

“So, the suspect was arrested when he was invited to collect the sum of N3,000,000 for a Visa job, without him knowing it was bait.

“However, investigation has revealed that he has duped several other unsuspecting clients.”

He disclosed that the suspect would be charged in court upon conclusion of the investigation.

