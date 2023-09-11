PEPT: Despair isn’t an option; Obi admonishes Obi-dients, supporters

By Tom Okpe

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the contentious February 25th election, Peter Obi has admonished members of the Obidient family and generality of his supporters not to be depressed by the scandalous ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC) saying, the dream remains alive, but only, deferred.

The PEPC last Wednesday, affirmed election of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, discarding the petitions of Obi, LP, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and Chichi Ojei of the Allied Movement Party, (AMP) respectively.

Obi, however, in a message to the Obi-dient Family and his numerous Supporters home and in the diaspora who must be feeling forlorn and disheartened that, “despair is not an option.”

He said: “Understandably, there has been a note of general disappointment, within our fold and indeed the general population of Nigerians who hoped that the outcome of the February 25th Presidential election would usher in a new and different Nigeria of our dreams.

“That dream has only been deferred for now, but remains alive for all times.

“Since the Tribunal verdict, there has been a note of general despair among Obi-dients and the generality of our supporters but Let me assure us all that on this journey, despair or surrender are not our options.

“Today, I want to personally, reach out and encourage you all to keep hope alive. Considering the challenges that lie ahead of us as a movement, despair is not an option. Nothing good in life comes easy. Throughout history, positive change comes only with sacrifice, perseverance, resilience, and fluctuating fortunes.”

The former Anambra state Governor reminded his supporters of his earlier warning at the start of the mission that it was not going to be a sprint but a marathon saying; “Right from the onset of our journey, I told you that the journey upon which we were about to embark was not a short sprint but a long and tough marathon.

It’s going to be difficult, painful, and excruciating.

“We set out knowing well that the forces we are up against are entrenched and formidable but not insurmountable. They would resist the wind of change and try to push us into surrender or despair. We must not succumb to their design.

“I am inspired that we have endured the odds placed in our way at every point. In such a short space of time, we have persevered to get to the point where we cannot be ignored any longer. Therefore, I urge you to abide and never think of giving up.”

Obi further assured that rather than being downcast, “our recent disappointments have inspired me to re-dedicate myself to the cause of building a ‘New Nigeria.’

“For me, rescuing Nigeria is a lifelong commitment and on this journey, we shall be resolute but orderly, principled but lawful.

“I assure you that we shall persist with even greater determination and zeal until we get to our destination. Nigeria must belong to all Nigerians and not to a select few,” he stated.

