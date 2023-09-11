Bwala, Don Pedro will dump Atiku, leave PDP

Lere Olayinka, an ex-aide to Ayodele Fayose of Ektiti has berated Daniel Bwala and Don Pedro Obaseki, spokespersons of Atiku Abubakar.

Olayinka, in a statement on Monday, September 11, predicted Bwala and Obaseki are attacking FCT Minister Nyesom Wike because they are frustrated politically, and that in no time, they will not just dump Atiku, but leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, while Bwala and Obaseki are disparaging Wike and Ayo Fayose, Atiku keeps footing their bills, “including accommodation and feeding in one of the best hotels in Abuja.”

His statement read:

“I give them till January next year, these nomadic politicians who are feeding fat on Atiku’s money will dump him for their next political victim.

“I read Bwala’s latest tweets, saying those calling for peace in PDP and that the party should manage Wike, were actually buying time for him (Wike) to continue his destructive agenda against the party. He went further to say that Wike has never been faithful or loyal to anyone.

“I also read the press statement by Pedro Obaseki saying to expel Wike now was a task that must be done by the PDP.

“It is so painful that PDP is now being spoken for by nomadic politicians like Bwala and Obaseki. Same Obaseki that traversed three political parties between 2016 and 2017, moving from APC to Accord Party and Accord Party to PDP.

“Funny that the same Obaseki who was everywhere campaigning against his own cousin, Governor Godwin Obaseki, and teamed up with outsiders against his own blood will not stop masturbating over Wike.

“Funny too that Bwala, who condemned PDP up till July last year and could still not clear his brain of the hatred he had for the party even after he had dumped APC, is the one talking about loyalty as if he has ever been loyal to anyone other than his stomach.”

