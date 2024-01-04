Nigerian Air Force postpones recruitment zonal aptitude test

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has just announced the postponement of the zonal aptitude test for Trades and Non-Tradesmen/women, which was initially scheduled for January 6, 2024.

The new date for this crucial examination is now set for January 13, 2024.

Edward Gabkwet, the Air Vice Marshal and Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, released a statement expressing regret for any inconveniences caused by this sudden rescheduling.

He said all other test-related details remain unchanged.

He assured everyone involved that all efforts will be made to ensure a smooth and efficient process on the revised date.

The statement read: ”This is to inform applicants and the general public that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recruitment zonal attitude test for Trades and Non-Tradesmen/women, earlier scheduled for 6 January 2024 will now be held on 13 January 2024. All other details remain unchanged.

”The NAF regrets all inconveniences this postponement may have caused applicants. Thank you.”