Aliko Dangote dethroned as Africa’s richest man

Johann Rupert, a South African business magnate, has unseated Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote as the wealthiest man in Africa, according to the latest Forbes ranking.

The list, released this week, shows that Dangote, who held the top spot for 12 consecutive years, is now the second richest man in Africa.

The list of Africa’s wealthiest men is as follows:

READ ALSO: ‘I’m now an upcoming artiste’ – 2BABA