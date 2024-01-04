News

Aliko Dangote dethroned as Africa’s richest man

8 hours ago
by Ihesiulo Grace
1 min read
Dangote

Johann Rupert, a South African business magnate, has unseated Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote as the wealthiest man in Africa, according to the latest Forbes ranking.

The list, released this week, shows that Dangote, who held the top spot for 12 consecutive years, is now the second richest man in Africa.

The list of Africa’s wealthiest men is as follows:

  1. Johann Rupert & Family $10.3 billion
  2. Aliko Dangote $9.5 billion
  3. Nicky Oppenheimer & Family $8.3 billion
  4. Nassef Sawiris $7.4 billion
  5. Abdulsamad Rabiu $5.9 billion
  6. Nathan Kirsh $5.8 billion
  7. Issad Rebrab & Family $4.6 billion
  8. Mohamed Mansour $3.6 billion
  9. Naguib Sawiris $3.3 billion
  10. Mike Adenuga $3.1 billion

