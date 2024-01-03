‘I’m now an upcoming artiste’ – 2BABA

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2Baba, has lamented that the successes of young artists have seemingly reduced his status to the level of an “upcoming artist”.

The ‘African Queen’ crooner while applauding the young artists for their achievements, vowed to return to the spotlight this year.

2Baba hinted at releasing new music later in the year.

On his Instagram page, he wrote: “Mennn! These new cats are not smiling o. I don turn to upcoming artist o. Chai!

“But as dem talk am, we no go gree for anybody this year. Na kitchen [studio] I dey lai dis.”