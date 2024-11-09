Nigeria Guild of Editors to intervene in NUJ crisis

Mr Eze Anaba, President, Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) has said the NGE would soon intervene in the crisis rocking the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) following calls by veteran journalists.

Anaba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on the sidelines of the ongoing All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) on Friday in Yenagoa, that the NGE would immediately consult with the aggrieved parties.

Veteran Journalist and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, had called on the NGE to intervene in the crisis, ahead of the NUJ conference scheduled to hold soon.

“As a responsible organisation, what I immediately did, since the charge was given, was to call the secretary, who told me he was aware of it.

“So, we will set up a team to investigate; the outcome of this investigation will determine how we will intervene. We do not want the crisis to escalate.

“Personally, I didn’t know that the crisis was much. I thought the election will come up this month.

“The secretary has informed me of the crisis going on in Abuja and all that but, hopefully, I will set up a team.

“We will have to look at it because we cannot afford crisis in an organisation like the NUJ,” he said.

Osoba, in his speech at the NGE, had urged the NUJ to intervene in the crisis that had dragged to the court, describing the situation as “embarrassing”.

Sources indicated that the crisis has its roots in allegations that the leaders of the Union were planning to extend their tenure.