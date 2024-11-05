Power Crisis: PRP chieftain urges Tinubu to declare state of emergency

..suggests alternative to national grid, modular power generating stations

By Tunde Opalana

A chieftain of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Abdullahi Wakili has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the energy sector to address the epileptic power crisis in the country.

He said it is worrisome that in this 21st century, marked by immense technological advancements and an abundance of renewable energy solutions, Nigeria’s National Grid is not only in disarray but has seen more than 50% of its already limited capacity come to a standstill for weeks.

He said the electricity supply crisis in Nigeria is an enduring issue that has plagued the nation for decades adding that despite investing billions of US dollars into the sector, stable electricity remains a distant dream, even in urban areas.

“At the core of this crisis are rampant corruption, an outdated national grid design, and obsolete power infrastructure. In an age where alternative power generation methods are thriving, Nigeria’s continued dependence on a failing system is not just counterproductive, but dangerously exacerbates the potential for civil unrest,” he added.

Wakili, who contested the 2023 senatorial election in Kaduna North on the platform of PRP noted sadly that

the existing national grid, a relic of the 20th century, was designed to deliver electricity from centralized power plants through single supply routes.

He said “this singular approach, lacking redundant supply arrangements, has rendered the grid inadequate in addressing Nigeria’s unique challenges and its exponentially growing population. Compounding this issue is the evident absence of routine maintenance and increasing vulnerabilities to sabotage, leading to persistent power outages.

“It is imperative for the Nigerian government to reassess its approach and demonstrate the political will necessary to initiate significant changes in the energy sector.”

The party chieftain , therefore, propose to President Tinubu’s administration certain actionable measures such as

“declaring a State of Emergency on the Power Crisis. Commence the Implementation of an Alternative National Supply Grid. Invest Heavily in the Decentralization of Power Supply.

He as well urged the government to “encourage the Establishment of Community-Based Modular Power Generating Stations, Support medium and large-scale companies in achieving self-sufficiency in daily power needs. and Explore Nigeria’s renewable energy potential, aiming for the estimated capacity to generate up to 71,000 MW of solar energy.”

Wakili further said addressing Nigeria’s electricity crisis necessitates a bold reevaluation of its energy infrastructure.

Implementing the aforementioned measures, he said “could significantly contribute to resolving the ongoing power crisis while positively impacting governance areas such as poverty eradication and economic development.

“It’s crucial to highlight the detrimental effects of the power crisis on private sector operators, particularly manufacturers. According to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), as of June 2023, the sector has reported an annual loss of N10.1 trillion due to persistent power shortages.

“The government must expedite efforts to address this crisis and consider measures such as financial interventions and tax waivers to prevent a collapse of the private sector.

“This is a pivotal moment for Nigeria to evolve beyond the current national grid challenges and embrace the 21st century vision of “Electricity for All.”