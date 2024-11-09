PENGASSAN condemns brutal military assault on oil/gas workers

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), kstrongly condemns the brutal and excessive use of force by the Military and other Security Agencies hired by Dutchford E&P, Selective Marine Services and its Labour Contractors against Oil and Gas workers at the Oritsetimeyin Oil and Gas Rig.

According to PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, the barbaric act negates the tenets of the Nigerian Constitution and all extant laws governing the operations in the Nation’s Oil and Gas sector.

While noting that the use of military actions against unarmed workers is completely unjustifiable, he warned that if the reports indicate that Oil and Gas workers are violently ejected from the Rig any date soon, PENGASSAN will deploy every arsenal at its disposal to frustrate such moves.

“It is on record that these Companies are notorious for violating signed Agreements reached with various parties including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on payments and other entitlements due to their workers dating back to 2022.

READ ALSO: Power Crisis: PRP chieftain urges Tinubu to declare…

“We warn that if the reports indicate that Oil and Gas workers are violently ejected from the Rig any date soon, PENGASSAN will deploy every arsenal at its disposal to frustrate such moves; as this unconscionable act represents a grave violation of human rights and known labour conventions.

“The use of military actions against unarmed workers is completely unjustifiable and disproportionate because, it is the Nigerian workers who have been subjugated to unfair workplace policies, including being paid meager wages while working in a hazardous environment that should be the complainant.

“While we understand and commend the workers for their professional disposition to keep the Oil Rigs flowing, the response of deploying the Military to violently remove them is unacceptable and demonstrates a complete disregard for human life and the rule of law. The use of such force against unarmed civilians engaged in legitimate work is abhorrent and cannot be tolerated.”

Osifo, however, demanded a full and transparent investigation into the incident, that will lead to the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for ordering and carrying out this brutal assault.

“The perpetrators must be held accountable for their actions under both national and international law.

“Furthermore, we demand a guarantee of the safety and security of all Oil and Gas workers on the Rigs, and a commitment from the relevant authorities to uphold the rights of workers and engage in peaceful conflict resolution.

“PENGASSAN will not sit idly while such egregious human rights violations occur. We will utilise all available avenues to ensure justice for the members and to prevent any future reoccurrence.

“We call on all concerned citizens, human rights organisations, and international bodies to join us in condemning this violence and demanding accountability, as silence in the face of such brutality is complicity.” The statement reads