NIDCOM to host 7th Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit in Abuja Nov 5-7

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) is to host the 7th Nigeria Diaspora investment summit in Abuja from November 5 to 7, 2024.

Revealing this at a press conference in Abuja, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) is a consistent key platform for the Nigerian Diaspora to play a pivotal role in the country’s economic growth and development.

Dabiri-Erewa recalled that since its launch in 2018, the initiative has provided the Diaspora the empowerment to invest their resources, expertise, and networks into fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for Nigerians back home.

According to her, the NDIS serves as a bridge that connects diaspora investors with local entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as start-ups across various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

In addition, the NiDCOM boss underlined the Summit’s capability in creating jobs, innovation, and diversifying Nigeria’s economic base.

She further stated that the NDIS, over the past six years, the Summit has facilitated and evolved interactions between diaspora investors, potential business partners, sponsors, and government officials.

The NiDCOM boss assured that the 7th edition will be exceptional, featuring insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and actionable strategies to harness the potential of the Nigerian Diaspora.

She called on all to register and follow up for further details at ndisng.com, nidcom.gov.ng

She equally informed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, l wildeliver a goodwill message while Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr Niyi Olajide will be Special Guest of Honours.

The NiDCOM boss highlighted many success stories of start-up companies over the years that have churned out investment of more than N500 million for the country.

She immensely recognised the President, the Nigerian National Assembly, particularly the Chairmen and members of the Senate and House Committees on Diaspora,the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), the NEPC, the Public and Private Entities, Sponsors and the Media, for their unwavering support, through the years in having a successful NDIS.

Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, the Coordinator of the NDSI, who joined virtually stated that the Summit has overtime proven its potential and significance in garnering resources that drive economic growth in Nigeria.

Adejugbe-Williams reiterated that the Summit is not just a forum but a catalyst to unite all Nigerians in improving the country’s economic status, in which she states:

“We are all part of the solution”.

She appreciated Dabiri-Erewa for her push changing Nigeria’s narrative for the better, both at home and in the Diaspora.

Also, Kachi Okezie Esq,Team member of the NDSI, who spoke of the legibility criteria, stated that prospective pitchers are interviewed, profiled and then tutored on how to present during pitching session, at pro bono.

The Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) is an Annual Project of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Nigerian Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI).

This Summit will focus on key sectors that are pivotal to driving investment and fostering growth in Nigeria, including Finance, ICT, Fintech, Creative Industries, Sports and Entertainment, Agribusiness, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate and Infrastructure, as well as Manufacturing and Mining.