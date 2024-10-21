African Leaders tap Moghalu to head African School of Governance

In a major initiative to drive the transformation of governance in African countries, African leaders have appointed Professor Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as the inaugural President of the African School of Governance (ASG), a new independent, pan-African professional graduate-school university of public policy and governance headquartered in Kigali, Rwanda. The appointment took effect October 1, 2024 after a global competitive search.

The ASG aims to address the continent’s pressing governance challenges by offering a world-class education in public policy and governance, equipping emerging leaders with the mindsets, skills and knowledge required for effective leadership of Africa’s future.

READ ALSO: With Tinubu’s Govt, better future awaits..

The ASG initiative was founded by H.E. Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia (both co-founders of the ASG Foundation) in consultation with other African leaders, academicians and philanthropists dedicated to improving governance across the continent. ASG is supported by the Mastercard Foundation, and also has a founding strategic partnership with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

ASG also has an esteemed independent Governing Board comprised of Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and former Minister of Finance and Economy of Senegal as Chair of the Board, Donald Kaberuka, former President of the African Development Bank, Kishore Mahbubani, former Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Hajer Gueldich, Legal Counsel of the African Union and former Professor of International Law at the University of Carthage, Tunisia, and Francis Gatare, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board.

As the inaugural President of ASG, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, a globally recognized leader in public policy and governance, will steer the institution towards its ambitious goals. Professor Moghalu, in addition to having served as Deputy Governor of the CBN, held senior positions in the United Nations system for 17 years and has lectured at such prestigious institutions as Harvard, Oxford, and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He is also the author of several books, including the critically acclaimed Emerging Africa: How the Global Economy’s ‘Last Frontier’ Can Prosper and Matter.

Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of IFC and Chair of ASG’s Board, said: “We are excited to welcome Kingsley Moghalu as President of the African School of Governance. His sterling track record of leadership in international and national policymaking institutions, academia, and his thought leadership influence, will help make ASG a transformative graduate school and develop a new generation of purpose-driven leaders with the skills and mindsets to help Africa address the challenges of the 21st”.

“The establishment of ASG is a powerful expression of a clear vision on the part of the founding leaders”, Prof Moghalu said in response to his appointment. “I share this vision of a transformed Africa driven by competent leadership and governance, and I am honored to have been tasked with leading ASG’s critical contribution to making that vision a reality”.

ASG will offer a comprehensive suite of academic, research and policy engagement programs designed to meet the governance, leadership and policy deficits across Africa. These include the Master of Public Administration (MPA) and the Executive Master of Public Administration (EMPA) programs, and Executive Courses of 2-3 weeks duration aimed at enhancing specific leadership skills for professionals. Additionally, there will be the Young Leaders Program (YLP) and the Senior Leadership Fellowship (SLF) for high-potential undergraduates and seasoned professionals nearing the end of their careers, ensuring that ASG supports leadership development at every stage. In addition, ASG will establish 4 dedicated research centers: Center for Home-Grown Innovations in African Governance, Center for African History and Leadership, Center for Trade and Regional Integration, and the Center for Technology in Governance.

Speaking on the establishment of ASG, H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia said: “The time is ripe for an institution rooted in Africa’s needs and aspirations. The African School of Governance will be a hub for nurturing purpose-driven leaders equipped to tackle the continent’s greatest challenges and opportunities, combining Africa’s uniqueness with international best practices. This is not just an educational institution, but a movement towards sustainable African leadership.”