E-Commerce projected to hit $6.56trn in 2025

By Agency Report

The Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nonye Ayeni, has urged Nigerian exporters to adopt digital marketing and e-commerce to expand their global reach and boost competitiveness.

Speaking at the 5th NEPC Re-energised Webinar Series held Friday at the Council’s headquarters in Abuja, Ayeni emphasized that digital innovation is key to unlocking unprecedented opportunities for Nigerian products in the international market.

Under the theme “E-commerce as a Catalyst for Trade Facilitation,” she noted that digital platforms are dismantling traditional trade barriers, empowering SMEs, and positioning made-in-Nigeria goods as strong contenders globally.

“The way to go is digital, and digital is transformative,” Ayeni said. “You can’t just stock goods traditionally anymore—you must leverage global digital channels to reach customers exponentially.”

Citing market data, she noted that global e-commerce is projected to hit $6.56 trillion in 2025 and $7.06 trillion by 2026, underscoring the urgent need for Nigerian exporters to embrace the trend.

Ayeni also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in shaping e-commerce, noting that AI tools help sellers personalize experiences and better connect with global consumers.

She announced that Nigeria was selected, along with three other countries, for the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) fund—a $50 million initiative launched in February 2024 by the WTO and ITC. The fund supports women-led businesses in scaling through digitization and connecting with international markets.

“The key takeaway,” she concluded, “is that digital trade is the game changer—it creates visibility, boosts sales, and places Nigerian businesses on the global map.”