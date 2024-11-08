Ondo Governorship Poll: Honour your commitment on logistics, INEC charges transport unions

By Tunde Opalana

Transport unions contracted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) for the movement of personnel and electoral materials for the Ondo State governorship election have been urged to keep to their commitment of prompt service delivery.

Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu gave this charge in Akure, Ondo State capital while meeting with representatives of transport unions.

Professor. Yakubu who was in Ondo State to assess level of preparation for the November 16 election, expressed satisfaction that all are set in terms of sensitive and non- sensitive materials, recruitment of personnel, security arrangement as well as logistics arrangement.

The chairman met with representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, and . emphasized the vital role transportation plays towards ensuring a smooth and credible election.

Speaking on INEC’s preparation, the Chairman said “we promised that polling units would open at 8:30 in the morning. If voters arrive and don’t see INEC officials or materials, it is as if we have prepared nothing in the last one year”.

He urged Union leaders to treat their responsibilities as a “national duty,” highlighting that INEC’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Unions calls for the provision of reliable and serviceable vehicles and boats to ensure a secure and timely transportation of election personnel and materials.

He emphasized that only vehicles in good working conditions should be deployed for the election logistics. “We don’t want to see vehicles without seats and our ad-hoc staff will not sit on the floor of vehicles,” he stated, cautioning against delays caused by mechanical issues. “The vehicles must not risk breakdowns or cause delays on Election Day.”

The INEC Chairman also called for accountability, reminding the Union representatives and INEC officials that failures in logistics would have serious consequences. “We don’t want reports of vehicles breaking down en-route to polling units, nor do we want insufficient vehicles leading to delays,” he stated.

He added that the Commission expects the Unions to fulfill their promises without any “stories” on Election Day.

Prof. Yakubu affirmed the need for the drivers to remain with INEC staff throughout the process including both the outward and return journeys of personnel, materials, and election results to collation centers.

Referencing the commitment needed from the drivers as part of their MoU obligations, he urged “Please don’t abandon these young chaps”

The INEC Chairman reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to fulfilling its part of the agreement and urged the Transport Unions to uphold their responsibilities in support of Nigeria’s democracy.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Ondo State, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola, reiterated the crucial role of Transport Unions in ensuring a credible and efficient election process. In her welcome address at the meeting, Mrs. Babalola emphasized that effective transportation of materials and personnel is fundamental to the success of any election. “The role and steadfast support of the transport providers cannot be overemphasized,” she stated while acknowledging the long-standing logistical challenges in Nigeria’s election management. “Your role in ensuring the smooth transportation of election materials and personnel is vital in mitigating the challenges associated with the movement of men and materials before, during and after the election.”

Mrs. Babalola assured the Transport Unions that INEC is fully committed to supporting them in fulfilling their responsibilities. She noted that the Commission would provide all necessary tools and resources outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between INEC and the Unions to enable them to meet the demanding logistics requirements of Election Day.

She emphasized that this partnership is crucial in addressing logistical challenges and ensuring an election that meets the public’s expectations for efficiency and transparency.

She further underlined INEC’s commitment to the safety and welfare of the transport providers, noting that there would be close coordination with security agencies to ensure a secured and smooth transportation of election materials and personnel. Additionally, Mrs. Babalola assured the Unions that all payments for services would be made promptly, reinforcing INEC’s dedication to supporting their vital role in the democratic process.