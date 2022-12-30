Next Yoruba leaders should visit archives, find out about culture, tradition –Maharaj Ji

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Living Perfect Master and Founder of One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, has advised the incoming leader of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, to go into the archives to find out about culture and traditions of the people they represent.

Maharaj Ji said “we don’t want any problem; and the problem is that we have abandoned our culture and tradition. Culture leads us to the Creator who is the dispenser of justice, liberty, freedom; He is the defender of the defenseless.

This was contained in a statement released on behalf of Maharaj Ji through the One Love Family Divine Minister of Information, Ojo Mogbadewa, and made available to journalists at the weekend.

“Professor Banji Akintoye’s resignation as leader of Ilana Omo Oodua does not mean anything. It does not appear that this people are Yoruba.

“If they’re Yoruba, they should go into the archives. When you go into the archives, you have leafs for making dogs, leafs for making cows, leafs for turning into a lion leafs that will turn you into a cockroach; that would stop any insurgency anywhere, anytime. You don’t have to be there; what are they doing?

“They’re just European blacks who have jettisoned the culture; like an adage says ‘Odo to ba gbagbe orisun e, yi o gbe.’. So, whoever is going to come up as the leader of Yoruba should go into the archives.

“When you go to the archives, you don’t need to go to the United Nationa (UN) conference to stop unseen things; we don’t need to go and carry guns to stop unseen things.

“Through peaceful negotiations and the karmic reactions, based on the principles of justice and law of retribution, you would be able to achieve your aim.

“You don’t need to force things, but the way they’re behaving, they don’t believe that the Creator exists, because over the years, for so many centuries, the scriptures have eaten deep into us. So, we have forgotten the old adage that says ‘Ai gbo’fa la a woke, ifa Kan o so ni para.’

“So, the man taking over should be warned,” Maharaj Ji warned.

He added that “they should go in and stop misleading the people into believing that God or Allah will do it for them, when religion has failed woefully in every part of the world.

“After all, agitation does not mean anything bad against anybody; the application was not known to anybody until we woke up one day to see that the Europeans and Arabs have taken over the land and people with unsubstantiated stories about the creation which is quite inferior to our culture and traditional values.”

