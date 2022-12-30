Bring instances of a breach in Federal Character, Adesina to Kukah

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, on Friday challenged influential Catholic cleric, Matthew Kukah, to bring instances of a breach in Federal Character by the Nigerian leader.

Recall that Kukah had in a Christmas message delivered at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sokoto, lambasted President Buhari on his war against corruption. He also accused the Buhari administration of not adhering to the federal character provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

Writing in his weekly column, Adesina slammed the popular cleric.

“An allegation. Nepotism, which the priest did not justify. But he spoke of Federal Character, and I challenge him to bring instances of breach.

“The mistake he makes is to think that all appointments in the land are subject to that constitutional provision. No. There are positions that must be filled according to the principles of balance and equity, and those that are subject to presidential prerogatives.

“President Buhari is a scrupulous one when it comes to obeying the Constitution, and the allegation of nepotism is always a rife one in the country.

It has trailed every President, and it will most likely always be there. But we expect our priests to be more informed, particularly the highly educated ones. However, some people never see good in other segments of the country, particularly the much-vilified Fulani. Pity,” Adesina wrote.

