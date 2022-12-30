FCT Minister approves new departments for FCDA



…confirms 4 acting directors, appoints 5

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, has approved the confirmation of Four (4) Acting Directors of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), as substantive Directors.

Similarly, the Minister has also approved the creation of Three (3) new Departments as well as the appointment of Five (5) new Directors.

The Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr Shehu Ahmad, disclosed this while briefing journalist in his office in Abuja.

Ahmad said those whose appointments have been confirmed includes; Director of Public Building, Arc Olugbadebo Adebowale Ademo, Director, Engineering Services, Engr. Ferdinand Obiora Ezeoha, Director, Engineering Design and Evaluation, Engr. Abdulkadir Bello Tunau, Director, Department of Urban & Regional Planning, Yahaya Abubakar while Arc. Celestine Eze was confirmed as the Director of Special Duties in the Office of the Executive Secretary.

Engr Hadi further explained that substantive Directors were also appointed for the newly created Departments.

Those appointed are Director, Human Resources Management Department, Aminu Aliyu, Director, Finance and Accounts Department, Hauwa Mohammed, while the new Department of Engineering Infrastructure Rehabilitation has Engr Jatto Abdulkareem as Director.

Others are Director of Procurement, Rasheed Salimonu while Maryam Ada Ameh is to oversee the Internal Audit Department.

The Executive Secretary added that as part of efforts to ensure that staff enjoy their entitlements even after retirement, Town Planner Abioye Musibau who retired in Acting capacity as Acting Director in the Department of Urban & Regional Planning, was confirmed as a substantive Director.

Engr. Shehu Ahmad enjoined the new Directors to live up to the confidence reposed on them by the FCT Administration.

