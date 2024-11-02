NAFDAC alerts Nigerians on fake condoms

BY ADA DIKE

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public of the illegal sale and distribution of an unregistered brand of condom in Nigeria.

Named Foula Condoms , NAFDAC officials discovered Foula Condoms (packaged in threes) in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and Zango, Katsina State.

Tagged: Public Alert No. 039/2024, they said: “The condom is not registered by NAFDAC for use in Nigeria, and the labelling of the product is not in English Language.

“The illegal distribution or sale of unregistered condoms poses a risk as the safety, quality, and efficacy of the products are not guaranteed.

“The purchase and use of poor-quality condoms will adversely affect every aspect of condom promotion for the prevention of unintended pregnancy and protection against HIV and other Sexually Transmitted Infections.

“If condoms leak or break, they cannot offer adequate protection,” the agency warned.

They further advised healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspicion of the sale of substandard and falsified medicines or medical devices to the nearest NAFDAC office, or call 0800-162-3322 or send an email to sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.