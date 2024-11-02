10 million Nigerians to be screened for hypertension, diabetes

BY ADA DIKE

The implementation of “Project 10 Million” which kicked off October 28 will end on November 3, 2024.

Sponsored by the Nigeria’s Health Commissioner’s Forum and supported by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the initiative is scheduled to screen 10 million Nigerians for hypertension and diabetes.

The organizers said the activities will encompass blood pressure measurements, glucose testing and health education on nutrition and exercise across Borno State’s 27 Local Government Areas.

Launched at the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (Eye Hospital), “Project 10 Million will demonstrate a collaborative effort tackling hypertension, diabetes and promoting public health awareness.”

READ ALSO: I had 20 boyfriends that served different purposes…

According to them, “These are the locations for the screening centers for Project 10 Million, covering various areas within Maiduguri, including a mobile team: Tashan Bama, State Secretariat, Ministry of Health and Eye Hospital/EOC (Emergency Operations Centre).

“Others are: Tashan KanoGoni Kachallari Kofan Lawan, Tashan Bala, Ngomari Bustop/Airport, GSM Market Jogol, Tashan BagA, Abattoir, Old Maiduguri/Ajari, Limanti/Imam Residence, Jiddari Bustop, Monday Market and Goni Kachalla,” they added.