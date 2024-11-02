Kaduna: Gov Sani swears in 23 LG chairmen, urges equitable dividends

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani has enjoined the 23 elected local government chairmen to distribute the dividends of democracy equitably, without prejudice to political affiliation, gender, religious beliefs, or ethnic background.

The Governor gave this advice at the swearing-in ceremony of the chairmen at the Council Chambers at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna on Friday. He also urged them to be transparent and accountable in handling public finances.

Senator Uba Sani reminded them that “you are taking charge as captains of local governments when the third tier of government has been granted financial autonomy.”

“Your allocation from the Federation Account will be public knowledge, necessitating transparency and accountability. Be available, accessible, responsive, and fair in your dealings,” he added.

According to him, local government chairmen are grassroots leaders who are closest to the people, so they should be the people’s voices, advocates, and champions.

“Listen to their concerns, address their fears, and harness their potentials. Empower the people to participate in governance and ensure their voices are heard. In the words of Robert W. Flack, ‘Local government is the foundation of democracy; if it fails, democracy will fail,’” he pointed out.

The Governor implored the chairmen to provide “rural infrastructure, boost agriculture, build and upgrade health centres and primary schools, enhance economic and social services, and ensure sustainable natural resource use.”

Governor Uba Sani also enjoined them to align with the state government’s rural transformation agenda and link communities not covered by state roads.

“During your campaigns, you engaged with communities, listened to their concerns, and received feedback on their needs. I charge you to prioritise these needs, guided by the principles of equity, inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

“You are assuming office at a critical time when our people expect a great deal from politicians and leaders. It is your responsibility to restore their faith in politics and local governance,” he reminded.

While congratulating the chairmen, he urged the people of Kaduna State to hold their leaders accountable, demand transparency, participate in the budgeting process, and insist on quality service delivery.

The governor pointed out that the people’s engagement is crucial to ensuring transparency, accountability, and quality service delivery in local governments.

Speaking on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, noted that local governments in the country have been granted full autonomy. He advised them to utilise the monthly allocations given to them for the development of their respective councils.