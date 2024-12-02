N5.5b DSS Defamation Suit: Drama As SERAP Denies Name In Court

In a dramatic twist, prominent Civil Society Organization (CSO), Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has told a high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that it’s name was no longer SERAP, but “Registered Incorporated Trustees of SERAP.”

The denial drama played out at the resumed hearing of a defamation suit filed against SERAP by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS), before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT high court.

In the suit filed by some officers of the DSS, the secret police are demanding N5.5 billion as remedy for what they said was the reputational damage caused by SERAP in a September 9 statement entitled “DSS Invades SERAP Office.”

Describing the new move as a ply to apply technicality to keep dragging the case in court, a security source said SERAP seems to be uncomfortable complying with the rule of substantial justice, which it has been calling others to abide by but instead, it has now resorted to technicalities.

According to the source, “The adage that it is easier to criticise than doing the right thing is being validated at FCT High Court, Maitama. One of the leading civil society organisations that is popularly called SERAP seems to be uncomfortable complying with the rule of substantial justice, which it has been calling others to abide by. Instead, it has now resorted to technicalities.

READ ALSO: Tinubu, Ramaphosa to Co-Chair 11th Bi-National..

Basically, it is assessed that it is doing so to evade justice. It is ironic that SERAP, an advocate for accountability, does not want to account for its actions.”

The security source added however, that in accordance with the rules, parties were directed to file all preliminary arguments for consideration on 10th February 2025.

“As it doesn’t want the matter to proceed to trial, discerning Nigerians are observing how SERAP would riggle itself out of the accountability test the complainants want to subject him to,” the source declared.