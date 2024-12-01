Tinubu, Ramaphosa to Co-Chair 11th Bi-National Commission

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart France on Monday, December 2, for Cape Town, South Africa, to co-chair the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The high-level meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, December 3, 2024, will follow a ministerial session on December 2 at the South African Parliament Building in Cape Town.

During the BNC, President Tinubu and President Ramaphosa will hold extensive discussions on issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, regional cooperation, and international matters.

The two leaders will also review the progress made since the 10th session of the Commission, which took place in Abuja from November 29 to December 1, 2021. This engagement builds on their commitments from the June 20, 2024, meeting in Johannesburg, shortly after President Ramaphosa’s inauguration for a second term.

The 11th session of the BNC will feature deliberations across eight working groups covering key areas such as political consultations, consular and migration issues, banking and finance, defence and security, manufacturing, social sector development, mining and energy, and trade and investment.

Officials from both nations are expected to sign several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements during the summit, further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

A Milestone in Bilateral Relations

Established in 1999, the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission aims to foster strong ties of friendship and collaboration between the two countries. The inaugural session at the Heads of State level was held in Pretoria in October 2019.

This year’s meeting is particularly significant as it marks the 25th anniversary of the Commission, reflecting the enduring partnership between Africa’s two largest economies.

The BNC serves as a platform for high-level dialogue and cooperation in diplomacy, economic growth, trade, security, and other areas of shared interest.

President Tinubu will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising state governors, ministers, and senior government officials.

He is expected to return to Nigeria following the conclusion of the BNC meeting.