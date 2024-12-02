Workers At College Of Fisheries Lagos Protest as Provost Remains In Office After Five-Year Tenure Expiration

Saharareporter reports that several staff of the college expressed concerns over the failure of the Provost to hand over office after his tenure had elapsed.

Staff of the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos State, have kicked against the alleged refusal of the institution provost, Dr Chuks Onuoha, to vacate office after the expiration of his five-year single tenure and an extra four-month extension.

Some of them who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised, accused Onuoha of lobbying some top officials of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) and other top personalities to remain in office.

The Joint Research and Allied Institutions Sector Unions also expressed concerns over the tenure of Onuoha as provost of the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology.

In a letter dated October 23, 2024 and addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Joint Research and Allied Institutions Sector Unions expressed concerns over the Provost’s refusal to hand over after his five-year single term had expired.

The letter signed by the chairman of the Joint Research and Allied Institutions Sector Unions, Kabir Mohammed, urged the Permanent Secretary to take urgent steps to address the issue.

The letter reads: “We write to inform you that the four-month extension given to the provost of the Federal College of Fisheries Lagos, presently under your responsibility, will end in mid-November 2024.

“Consequently, the joint action committee who has been so supportive to your administration wish to notify you that the process of handing over to his next subordinate pending the appointment of a Substantive Provost supposed to have commenced by now.

“Please be informed that the four-month extension given to him, which will end by the second (2nd) week in November 2024, is winding down. Kindly request sir, for his letter of extension directly from him, in collaboration with the Human Resource Director of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, who is already preparing the provost exit and handing over and not ARCN.”

The unions assured the Permanent Secretary of the support of all three unions during at the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.