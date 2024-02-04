S’ Court Ruling: Ogunu Golf Resort honours Oborevwori with victory kitty

By Nosa Àkenzua

The NNPC Ogunu Golf Resort, Warri, has honoured Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori with a victory kitty to celebrate his triumph at the Supreme Court.

The tournament which held at the Ogunu Gulf Resort on Saturday featured tee-off from the Governor’s representative, Chief Vincent Oyibode; Speaker’s representative Hon. Austin Uroye; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, former President of the Athletics Federal of Nigeria and member of the National Olympics Committee, Chief Solomon Ogba, Captain of the Gulf Club, Chief Chris Odiete, Chief Moses Odibo, among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori expressed appreciation to the Ogunu Golf Resort for the honour done him and thanked them for their support for his election.

Governor Oborevwori who was represented by the State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Chief Vincent Oyibode, said he was elated on the honour done him with the Golf Kitty and pledged to continue massive revamping of infrastructural development in the oil city and other parts of the state.

“I feel so elated because it shows that Deltans are happy that their mandates have been defended and affirmed by the courts of the land and that shows that Deltans voted for me and the celebration in every quarter is a pointer to the fact that I am the choice of the people.”

READ ALSO: Villa thrash woeful Sheff Utd to move into top four

On Warri development, Governor Oborevwori said that the expectations are high “because during my inaugural speech, I promised to turn Warri around and you can also see that Delta is peaceful because of the critical engagement which is key to my M.O.R.E Agenda.

“The Warri and its environs will experience massive upgrade in terms of infrastructural and human capital development and I can tell you that prominent opposition people are already testifying of how peaceful Warri has become because of the peace initiative we have brought to Warri and its environs.

“There is high level enthusiasm on my part to develop the city and we seek for the support and cooperation of all Warri boys in this regard.

“All over the city there is construction work ongoing not just the Julius Berger work, if you go to lower and upper Erejuwa work is ongoing with rehabilitation of roads and drainages in fulfillment of my inaugural speech.

“I am most delighted today for this honour; I am very happy with the spirit in which this tournament is organised.

“I thank you for appreciating the fact that I am doing a lot in Warri and just yesterday (Friday) when I was playing host to members of the National Assembly from the state, I said that I will revamp the Warri Township Stadium.

“Just last week Delta State won the award as the most investment friendly state in the country. I appeal for the continuous support of all Deltans and I thank you for this honour you have done me today.”

Chairman of the occasion and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, who was represented by member representing Warri South Constituency 1, Hon. Austin Uroye, commended the Ogunu Golf Resort for celebrating Governor Oborevwori’s victory and pledged the support of the House to the development of sports in the state.

Earlier, Captain of the Ogunu Gulf Resort Warri, Chief Chris Odiete said the team comprised of men of goodwill, captains of industries and experienced professionals.

He said the club resolved to join others in celebrating Governor Oborevwori’s victory at the Supreme Court because of his outstanding accomplishments in the last eight months.

“We are very happy to join others to celebrate your victories at every level of trials. The coast is now clear for governance. As a true ‘Warri boy’, you have hit the ground running.

“From the giant strides you have taken so far, it is obvious that you want to raise the bar and we know you will do great things in Warri and indeed the entire Delta. The good people of Delta State will stand with you through the entire journey.

“Sports as we all know, is one great way to showcase your plans and achievements. The entire environment with the common social name, Warri, Uvwie and environs yearn for proper development and exposure to the world.

“Golf is one good way to advertise Warri to the world and attract more investment opportunities. We use this opportunity to appeal to our dear Governor to consider a major Golf Tournament for Ogunu Gulf Resort Warri, to be named Warri Open Golf Tournament,” Odiete stated.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman Planning Committee of the Ogunu Gulf Resort Victory Kitty, Chief Moses Odibo said they were celebrating the Governor for emerging victorious after all the political hurdles he had to cross.

“From what we can see, our charge to him is to hit the ground running which he has already done with the Julius Berger project and that has earned the applause of everyone and if he continues like this in the next eight years, Warri will regain its pride of place,” he said.