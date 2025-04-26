Osun PDP Reps caucus reaffirms loyalty to party, Gov. Adeleke

By Msugh Ityokura

The Osun state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP caucus in the House of Representatives have denied plans to leave the party

The eight of nine members in the House have reaffirmed their unwavering loyalty to the party and governor, Ademola Adeleke.

This follows a statement attributed to Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke who recently resigned from the party to the effect that some members of the caucus were planning to join him in his defection from the party.

The lawmakers in a statement said Oke’s defection had been long predicted due to his open and consistent display of disloyalty, disrespect and media attack against the party at all levels and against the government Adeleke.

While describing Hon Oke’s resignation from the PDP as a mark of ingratitude to the Party that has given him a platform for political relevance in over twenty years, the Osun Rep members urged the lawmaker to refrain from issuing statements laden with falsehood and malice in his bid to get sympathies from his new political friends.

“The defection of our colleague, Hon. Wole Oke, is a personal decision that holds no bearing on the stability or cohesion of the PDP in Osun.

“The remaining eight members of the caucus remain fully committed to the ideals and leadership of the party,” the statement read.

The caucus further praised Governor Adeleke for his “forthright, competent, and equitable” leadership since assuming office, stating that his administration has ensured the fair distribution of democratic dividends across all parts of Osun State.

“The achievements of Governor Adeleke are visible across all sectors — education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social welfare.

They said the governance style of Adeleke continues to inspire confidence within the party and among the people of Osun

Acknowledging the Governor’s role as the undisputed leader of the party in the state, the lawmakers credited his inclusive approach for the ongoing unity and strength of the PDP in Osun.

They pledged their continued support for his administration at both state and federal levels.

Despite Oke’s exit, the PDP lawmakers assured constituents that their collective mandate remains intact and that they remain undeterred in their commitment to delivering on their legislative responsibilities and party obligations.

The caucus also called on party faithful across the state to remain steadfast and focused, urging them not to be swayed by political distractions.

They affirmed that the PDP remains the most viable platform for sustainable development in Osun.

As the political landscape continues to evolve in anticipation of future elections, the Osun PDP Caucus reiterated its readiness to defend the party’s legacy and ensure that the people of Osun continue to benefit from democratic governance under PDP leadership.