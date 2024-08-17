LASUTH Caregiver Academy graduates first batch

It was a memorable event when the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Caregiver Academy held the graduation ceremony for its first set of students on Wednesday, 14th of August, 2024 at the MRC Auditorium of the Hospital.

In his welcome address, the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo revealed that the Academy’s mission is to provide top-notch training that equips individuals with the skills and knowledge required to offer compassionate and professional care to needy patients in various settings.

He said, “There was clearly a gap in that particular level of care. Unskilled and untrained Nigerians are migrating abroad to take up caregiver’ jobs with sometimes unfortunate consequences. From the outset, LASUTH sought and obtained an international affiliation for its training programme, willing students would only need to take some online courses of the UK Academy to obtain an additional international certificate of competence”.

Prof. Fabamwo congratulated the graduating students and mentioned that the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi showed a keen interest in the programme right from the beginning. He commended the Faculty members of LASUTH Caregiver Academy while urging the new caregivers to carry out their duties with empathy and compassion

Also speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Chairman of the Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Atinuke Onayiga commended the students for their dedication and hard work, reminding them that they are not just ordinary graduates but products of a system that prides itself in excellence.

Dr. Onayiga emphasised, “You step out today as the first set of graduates from the LASUTH Caregiver Academy, remember that you are the embodiment of the ‘Excellent Spirit of Lagos’. This city, known as the Centre of Excellence, has shaped you, and instilled in you the values of dedication, resilience and the pursuit of greatness. You are now ambassadors of these values. As products of Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence, you have a responsibility to uphold the high standards that this state is known for”, she said

Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser on Health to the Lagos State Governor, extended her felicitations to the graduating caregivers and their families. She highlighted the pivotal role caregivers play in the healthcare system, emphasising that their contributions transcend clinical settings.

Dr. Ogunyemi underscored the significance of customer service and urged the graduates to glean insights from their experiences and also contemplate pursuing further education if they aspire to have careers as nurses or doctors.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, lauded the innovative initiative of the Chief Medical Director and his team in establishing the LASUTH Caregiver Academy. He applauded and congratulated the graduands, and encouraged them to exhibit empathy in their caregiving roles, emphasising the importance of patient engagement.

He also emphasised empathy, decorum and attentiveness as attributes inculcated in their training and therefore urged them to exhibit these values throughout their careers.

The LASUTH Caregiver Academy was established by the management of LASUTH to bridge the gap in healthcare support services given to the elderly and infirm; as well as give hope to many young people in the unemployment market by kitting them with adequate skill and knowledge.

The Academy also aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda, especially as it pertains to Health and the Environment. In addition, it also matches the desire of the Federal Government of Nigeria to rapidly increase the output of new healthcare workers to reduce the effects of the ‘Japa’ syndrome among the citizens.