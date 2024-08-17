Estate agent docked for alleged N190,000 house rent scam

An Estate agent, Robinson Eyibowa, who allegedly obtained the sum of N190,000 from a prospective tenant, under false pretences, on Thursday appeared at a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Eyibowa, 57, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a two- count charge of fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Edet Ekpo, told the court that‎ the defendant committed the offences, on June 7, at 9.00 a.m., in front of Princess Paint, old Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

‎‎According to Ekpo, the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N190, 000 from one Mr Abiola Ademola, under the guise of renting a room and parlour self-contained to him.

He said that Eyibowa failed to rent the apartment to the complainant but converted the said money to his personal use.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.‎

‎The Chief Magistrate, Mr N.A Layeni, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.‎

He ordered that one of the sureties should be a community leader with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government. Layeni, adjourned the case until Oct. 9 for mention.