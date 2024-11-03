LASG to partner with the UK to enhance tourism development

By Orji Onyekwere

In a groundbreaking initiative to strengthen tourism and cultural investment in Lagos State, the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, recently engaged with representatives from the United Kingdom’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

The meeting, held in Lagos, focused on establishing a strategic partnership aimed at advancing Lagos State’s tourism and cultural sectors.

During the discussions, Mrs. Benson-Awoyinka addressed challenges in Nigeria’s visa regime, which often discourage potential tourists and investors due to visa refusals and delays in processing.

She advocated for a more visitor-friendly visa policy, drawing comparisons to other African countries, such as Rwanda, that have implemented successful, competitive visa policies to attract tourists and investors.

Highlighting Lagos State’s unique tourism potential, the Commissioner emphasized the need for collaboration between the Nigerian government, local stakeholders, and international partners to promote the state’s rich cultural assets on a global scale.

She cited successful models from countries like Saudi Arabia, which have revitalized their tourism sectors, as examples for Lagos to follow.

Mark Smithson, Country Director of DBT, UK, pointed out that despite Nigeria’s wealth of cultural and natural resources, the tourism sector remains largely untapped.

He called for proactive government measures to promote tourism and streamline the visa process, as well as engaging with federal authorities to strengthen Nigeria’s appeal as a top travel destination.

Adding to this, DBT Deputy Country Director, Morayo Adekunle, emphasized the importance of appointing a dedicated tourism attaché at the Nigerian High Commission in London. This position would serve to strengthen ties, facilitate tourism and investment, and effectively promote Lagos State’s tourism potential in the UK.

This collaboration represents a promising milestone in Lagos State’s journey to enhance its tourism and cultural landscape.