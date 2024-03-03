Obosi people showcase their rich culture with the Ito Ogbo Festival

By Orji Onyekwere

On Saturday, March 2, 2024, the beourgeoning city of Obosi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State was agog with rich cultural display, brotherhood and a good taste of the amazing hospitality of the Anambra people.

The Oforka age grade members were crowned Ogbueshi by Eze Obosi, His Royal Highness Eze Chidubem Iweka.

The event is a unique and grandeur cultural show that brings sons and daughters both far and near to celebrate their octogenarians.

“Ito-Ogbo” is an Obosi tradition in which members of an age grade celebrating their 80th-82nd birthday are honored by the citizens of the whole town and this is done every three years.

The grand finale of the Ito Ogbo Obosi festival, is the adornment of the age grade members with red cap and pronouncement as “Ogbueshi” by the traditional ruler of Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka (Eze Iweka lll). “Ogbueshi”means an octogenarian, who had killed a cow.

READ ALSO: Ondo, Behold Your Own – Jimi Odimayo

History has it that the Ito-Ogbo festival dates back to 400AD. It is the celebration of the beneficiaries long life .

This festival gives the celebrants an opportunity to celebrate their long life with family members and well-wishers. On the day of the celebration, the celebrants, who are dressed up in traditional regalia are escorted by family members, well-wishers, and traditional music groups to a town square named Eke.

Ito Ogbo Obosi festival is one of the most popular cultural festivals in the entire southeast of Nigeria. It is away of appreciating God for preserving the aged and giving them long life.

The processes for the inclusion of the Ito Ogbo Obosi festival in the National Calendar and UNESCO’s intangible cultural event has reached an advanced stage.