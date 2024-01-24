Land Management: Delta Govt to set up Geographic Information System 

By Nosa Akenzua

The Delta State government has started plans to set up a Geographic Information system, GIS, for Land management.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Commissioner for lands and surveys Chief Goodnews Obiodeh, during a presentation by the management of GIS Transport company in his office in Asaba.

Chief Obiodeh expressed the desire of the State Government to partner with the company, adding that the new initiative would eliminate irregularities in acquisition and management of land in the state.

The Commissioner stated that people would now have confidence in any land transaction they were doing in the state hence the history of land would be easily retrieved from the database.

He said that illegal land vendors would be eliminated, saying that there would be no room for forgery of documents.

Chief Obiodeh commended the team for the wonderful presentation and assured them of interest of the state government in embarking on such innovation.

In his remarks, the General Manager of GIS Transport company Mr. Peter Ritchie commended the Commissioner for granting his team audience and assured the Commissioner that the new innovation would yield huge revenue for the state hence people would be compelled to pay legal dues to the Government in any land transaction they were doing.

He said that a database where information would be stored and easily retrieved would be put in place just as he said that processing of other land documents would become very easy.