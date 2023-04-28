Why Senator Akpabio may not be trusted for Senate President position

By Nosa Akenzua

A popular activist in Asaba, Delta State, Victor Ojei, popularly known as ” WongBox’ on Friday declared that the proposition for the Senator -Elect, Godswil Akpabio to be Senate President, would not augur well for the All Progressives Congress (APC) because Akpabio is untrustworthy for the position.

This is coming amidst rumour that the President- Elect , Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a closed meeting with leaders of his party, among others, on Thursday allegedly settled for Chief Godswil Akpabio as the Senate President.

But in a statement signed by the activist, Victor Ojei, he said:” I write to you today as an activist whose focus has always been on Social Justice and Good Governance. There is a need to address this pressing matter of lobbying by the Senator-Elect lately to lead the National Assembly this concerns us all because by not participating by way of opinion and advocacy you are literally other people to decide your fate.

“The trustworthiness of public servants accused of abuse of office, misappropriation of funds, conversion of public funds to private, and deceitfulness calls for an urgent attention. It is crucial that we understand the potential consequences of allowing such individuals to hold another public office, as it could further choke any office they are mandated to manage”

Part of statement reads:”Public service is a sacred responsibility entrusted to individuals who are expected to act in the best interests of the nation and its citizens. When a public servant is accused of abuse of office, misappropriation of funds, conversion of public funds to private, or deceitfulness, it represents a violation of this trust and undermines the foundations of good governance”

The statement explained that allowing someone with such allegations to hold another public office poses significant risks, adding that first and foremost, it perpetuates a culture of impunity, where individuals believe they can act without consequence, stressing that this erodes the public’s faith in the government, weakens democratic institutions, and hampers the country’s progress.”

Victor Ojei said that if a person accused of such serious offenses is given another opportunity to hold public office, it is highly likely that they will repeat their actions, warning that the lure of power and access to public resources can be strong, especially for those who have shown a disregard for ethical standards in the past, insisting that allowing them back into positions of authority creates an environment conducive to corruption, would be detrimental to the development and prosperity of our nation.

READ ALSO: Rema sets new African record on Spotify with “Rave.

He said:”It is essential to emphasize the principle of accountability in public service. Public servants should be held responsible for their actions and face the legal consequences of any proven wrongdoing. Accountability serves as a deterrent, preventing the recurrence of abuse, misappropriation, and deceit in future public offices. By holding individuals accountable, we send a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated and that public service demands integrity, transparency, and a commitment to the common good.

Instead of allowing those accused of malfeasance to hold public office again, it is important to promote a culture of meritocracy and ethical leadership. We must encourage qualified individuals with a proven track record of integrity, competence, and a commitment to the public good to step forward and take up leadership roles. By doing so, we can restore faith in our governance systems, ensure the efficient management of public resources, and pave the way for sustainable development”

He therefore explained that it is imperative that as a nation remain vigilant and committed to upholding the highest standards of accountability in public service, allowing individuals accused of abuse of office, misappropriation of funds, conversion of public funds to private, and deceitfulness to hold another public office will only serve to perpetuate a cycle of corruption and hinder the progress of our nation, adding that “Let us demand transparency, integrity, and accountability from our public servants and work together to build a brighter future for Nigeria”