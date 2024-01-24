Bauchi Gov swears-in 12 perm secs, tasks them on trustworthiness

By Samuel Luka

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has sworn-in twelve newly appointed permanent secretaries.

While speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Government House yesterday, Mohammed urged the appointees to uphold the principles of rectitude, honour, trustworthiness, morality, and integrity in the civil service.

The governor noted that the selection of the officials was grounded in merit, based on their respective track records and histories of accomplishment.

“I urged you to collaborate effectively with the honourable commissioners of your respective ministries and engage with stakeholders to enhance the welfare of our citizens”, he said.

Governor Mohammed further explained that the appointment of the permanent secretaries marks a significant step towards bolstering the administrative framework of Bauchi state.

READ ALSO: Centre Counters SERAP On Increased Budget For National..

He expressed confidence in the ability of the appointees to contribute positively towards achieving the set objectives of the present administration under his stewardship for prosperous Bauchi state.

The newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries are, Ibrahim Yusheu Isah from Alkaleri, Liatu M Gayus from Alkaleri, Sirajo Muhammad Jaja from Bauchi, Muhammad Hamisu Garba from Bauchi, Yakubu Bello from Darazo and Ibrahim Mato Sulaiman from Dass.

Others include, Chiroma Ahmed Malle, PhD, from Jamaare, Auwalu Shehu Jalo from Ningi, Samaila Muhammad Tela from Shira, Shuaibu Alh Muhammad from Toro, Ahmad Ali Ranga from Warji as well as Hamisu Mohammed from Zaki