Labourer docked for allegedly stealing ram worth N85,000

A labourer, Abubakar Ibrahim, 30 on Thursday, appeared before a Sharia Court sitting in Kano for allegedly stealing a ram worth N85,000.

The defendant, who lives in Kofar Wambai, Kano Municipal is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Yusuf Yakubu who also resides in Koçar Wambai area of Kano, reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station on Wednesday.

Wada alleged that on the said date, at about 01:00 p.m., the defendant went to where the complainant kept his rams in the abattoir market and stole one ram.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N30,000 with one surety.

Lawal-Abubakar adjourned the matter until Sept. 19, for trial.