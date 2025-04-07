LP Leadership Tussle: Edo Senator lauds Supreme Court’s ruling sacking Abure

By Titus Akhigbe

Senator Neda Imasuen, representing Edo South senatorial district and serving as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions in the Senate, has expressed his approval of the Supreme Court’s ruling that nullified the Court of Appeal’s earlier judgment affirming Barr.Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The Supreme Court’s decision, given by a five-member panel in a unanimous judgment at the weekend, concluded that the Court of Appeal had no jurisdiction to rule on the leadership of the LP, as the essence of the case related to party governance.

Imasuen,during an interactive session with members of Correspondents Chapel in Benin welcomed the judgment, underlining the significant discord within the Labour Party during Abure’s crisis-ridden tenure. “There have been many unfortunate developments within the Labour Party,” he stated. “It became a personal issue rather than focusing on the party’s interests. The result has been a decimated membership, and we now have to consider where we go from here.”

READ ALSO: Atiku losses long serving aide Jerry Vampa

The senator,who doubles as Leader of LP in Edo State wondered whether the Supreme Court’s verdict would revive the party, reflecting on the troubling loss of members and the overall morale within the ranks of the crisis-ridden party: “Will this judgment bring them back? I do not know. Will it energise those who are there now? Again, I do not know.”

As the Labour Party faces challenges in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling,the question is , will the caretaker Chairperson, Senator Nenadi Usman be able to stop the growing defection of members to other political parties while rebuilding?.