MBF commends Tinubu’s condemnation of Bokkos massacre, NEMA relief directives

By Idibia Gabriel

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) of Nigeria has appreciated the rare and unequivocal condemnation of the Bokkos massacre by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his directive to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate relief to survivors of the coordinated attacks on the communities in Bokkos LGA of plateau state.

The Forum however expressed displeasure and worry over the silence of the presidency on killings in several communities in Benue states of Nigeria particularly in Tiv and Idoma communities, according to statement signed by its spokesman Luka Binniyat, weekend in kaduna.

“MBF notes with appreciation the rare and unequivocal condemnation of the Bokkos massacre by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday.

“We are also grateful for his directive to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate relief to survivors of the carefully coordinated attacks on the communities of Tadai, Manguna, Hurti, Ruwi, and Dafo—all located in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State—by armed assailants identified by survivors as Fulani militia”, forum stated.

According to the forum “Such presidential attention to a long-suffering Middle Belt community is uncommon, and we express our sincere gratitude. We also pray that the marching orders given to the military and security agencies to apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice will be followed by swift and decisive action.

“This is the kind of leadership and response that citizens expect from their elected officials, particularly as the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property.

“If these gestures and promises are genuinely followed through, they will bring healing to deep wounds and restore hope to affected communities, reaffirming their belief that they belong to a country that truly cares”, it added.

The forum further stated that, “However, the MBF is deeply concerned by the glaring silence from the Presidency regarding the ongoing mass killings in several Tiv and Idoma communities in Benue State. Hardly a day passes without reports of fresh attacks, arson, killings, and kidnappings targeting these communities”.

“We have received disturbing reports of the steady displacement of hundreds of people fleeing to nearby areas perceived to be safer. Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from these communities are increasing daily, living in appalling conditions with little or no support’, it stated.

Forum however noted that “To be fair, the military and security agencies have made commendable efforts and recorded some successes. Yet, the violence continues unabated. We firmly believe that if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu were to issue a similarly strong public condemnation of these atrocities and order a robust pursuit of the perpetrators, it would inject new momentum into the fight against these agents of terror”.

“Furthermore, IDPs in the Tiv-Idoma axis are in desperate need of relief materials, as many are now forced to live in destitution”, it added.

It also urged the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to raise his voice in defense of his people, adding “As the Chief Security Officer of the state, he must mobilize local communities to serve as the first line of defense while awaiting external intervention.

‘He must also vocally condemn the ongoing destruction of lives and property and make urgent appeals for help. The MBF stands in unwavering solidarity with all communities in the Middle Belt afflicted by herders’ violence.

We shall always be your voice.

“We also commiserate with other parts of Nigeria that have suffered, or are currently suffering, from similar violence”, it stressed.

They commend the Nigerian military and security agencies for the improved security in many parts of the Middle Belt. “We encourage our members to extend their full cooperation and support to these forces who risk their lives to defend our own and ensure our freedom and safety.

“The MBF is the umbrella socio-cultural body representing all the ethnic nationalities of the Middle Belt. Its membership includes all indigenous ethnic groups from Southern Borno, Southern Kebbi, Southern Kaduna, and Southern Bauchi.

“Other members include the ethnic nationalities of Gombe, Taraba, and Adamawa States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“All indigenous ethnic groups within the six states that comprise the North Central geo-political zone are also core members of the Middle Belt Forum”, the forum explained.