FG must bring killers of Plateau villagers to book, Ribadu assures

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has assured Plateau State residents that those behind the incessant killings in the State, will be fished out and be brought to book.

“We will find and prosecute them; enough is enough”, Ribadu said in Jos on Sunday while addressing newsmen at the headquarters of Operation SAFE HAVEN.

He commended the General Officer Commanding 3 Division (GOC), and Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Folusho Oyinlola for containing the crisis, adding that the effort put in place by the military task force forestall the escalation of the killings.

According to him: “We must commend the efforts of the military in maintaining peace, restoring order, and protecting the people. Acting instantly in the middle of a crisis.

“Nigeria will continue to be grateful to members of the armed forces and the security services.

“We are going through tough times, difficult times, but it’s not going to be forever. The issue of security is for all of us. We all have to come together. Everyone has a role to play.

“But I think that communities, those who have been living together for years and decades, it is time for us to say enough is enough.

“Our security forces are doing well. But our communities can do even better.

“We have lost many people. But it is not exactly like the figures you see out there. But even one soul lost is a lot.

“We also appeal to the media to verify and report accurate, appropriate information. Telling the truth helps us get through this together. It helps us feel. It helps us keep our contracts and live in peace and security”, he said.