NDLEA intercepts 20-year Ghanian-British with 36 parcels of cannabis

By Andrew Oota

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a 20-year-old Ghanaian-British man, Parker Darren Hazekia Osei, with 36 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State.

The NDLEA officers intercepted Osei at the Lagos airport on Thursday, April 3, 2025, with Loud weighing 19.40kg packed in a giant travelling bag.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this via a statement issued on Sunday, April 6, said the suspect who claimed he is a student of Computer Science at East London University in the United Kingdom (UK) was arrested during the inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand, at the E-arrival hall of the Lagos airport.

“In his statement, the techie claims he lives with his parents in the UK but left London about a week ago for Bangkok where he picked up the illicit drug consignment to deliver in Nigeria,” Babafemi stated.

Babafemi further revealed that the NDLEA officers, on Saturday, April 5, arrested a 75-year-old man, Nna Nnanna Felix, with 1.6kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, during a raid at Umunteke Asa in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

He added that another 21-year-old suspect David Chinemerem, was nabbed with 2,050 ampoules of pentazocine at 7 Nnajiego Lane, Umuode road, Aba in Abia State, on Tuesday, April 1.

Babafemi stated that the NDLEA operatives in Kogi State also arrested a 33-year-old lady, Ngozi Ogili, while moving 3kilograms of methamphetamine from Lagos to Abuja.

The NDLEA spokesperson said Ogili was nabbed in a commercial transport bus along the Okene-Lokoja highway on Monday, March 31.

He noted that a follow-up operation at the suspect’s point of delivery in the Apo mechanic area of Abuja led to the seizure of quantities of Loud and Colorado, both synthetic strains of cannabis.

Commending the anti-narcotic officers for the arrests and seizures, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), stated that their operational successes, especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts, were well appreciated.