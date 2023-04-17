Kwara restates commitment to N-SIP scheme, hails FG

BY KEHINDE AKINPELU

Kwara State Government has restated its commitment to the full implementation of all the components of the National Social Investment Programmes, N-SIP scheme of the Federal Government.

The government said this is necessary to ensure that vast majority of the people of the state benefit from the scheme.

The Special Adviser on Strategy to the state governor, Alh Saadu Salahu, gave the assurance when a delegation from N-SIP headquarters in Abuja visited Kwara to assess the level of implementation of the scheme’s programmes.

Salahu, who received the delegation on behalf of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, noted that the N- SIP programmes have impacted positively on the lives of the Nigerian masses.

READ ALSO: Disquiet as INEC transfers collation of Adamawa Guber..

“On behalf of His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, I want to commend the effort and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari- led federal government in

touching the lives of the Nigerian masses, especially the poor through the novel N-SIP programmes. It’s in recognition of this that Kwara State has keyed into the programmes,” Salahu stayed.

Salahu, who was flanked by Dr Mohammed Ghali Alaaya, pointed out that Kwara was the first state to have passed social investment programmes scheme into law in the country.

Corroborating Salahu, the N-SIP Focal Person in the state, Dr Rabiat Shehu-Jimoh restated the readiness of the state government to strengthen the existing partnership between it and N-SIP.

The leader of N- SIP delegation, Mr Johnson Adesoro, a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said they were in Ilorin to monitor and evaluate all N-SIP clusters activities in the state.

Adesoro, who was accompanied by Mr Oyedeji Adedeji, Project Accountant in the Ministry, hinted about plans to increase the benefits accrued to the state from N-SIP scheme.

For more updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com