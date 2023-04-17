NDDC MD wins constituency For APC In Bayelsa re – run

By Amos Okioma

In what is considered to be one of the most keenly contested State House of Assembly election in Bayelsa State, the good will of the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) Chief ( Dr) Samuel Ogbuku, has secured victory for the All progress Congress ( APC) in a rescheduled election for Constituency II in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner ( REC) for Bayelsa State, Mr Emmanuel Heart while announcing the result at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) declared the candidate of the APC, Hon Godknows Obein Owerre as the winner of the re -run election with 5291votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Hon. Gibson Edwin Munalayefa who scored 4342.

With the recent victory PDP is fast loosing it grip as the yesterday victory has brought the total seats won by APC in the State House Assembly to five.

Party faithfuls in Onuebum community the hometown of the Assembly member elect and Ayakoro Community the home town of the Managing Director of NDDC were in a festive mood as they took to the streets in jubilation of the victory at the re -run election.

The APC victory is a reflection of the love the Ogbia people have for Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

Mr Wisdom Ikuli, an indigene of Ogbia Local Area of the state, soon after the announcement of the result in an interview, said the victory in council area is also a way by the Ogbia to express their appreciation to President Mohammadu Buhari for appointing their son as the Managing Director of NDDC.

He said the people of Ogbia Kingdom showed a high level of gratitude when they trooped out in their numbers to vote massively for the APC during the rescheduled of Ogbia Constituency II in the Bayelsa State.

