NDE plans to employ unemployed persons

Plans are on for the National Directorate of Employment NDE to embark on registration of all unemployed persons in the 25 local government areas of Niger state as directed by its headquarters.

Niger State Coordinate of the Directorate, Mohammed Dantsoho Abubakar, made this known in a statement issued in Minna at the weekend.

He said the state registration is scheduled to start on Monday Seventeenth April to fifth May, twenty twenty three.

According to statement, the registration exercise will hold at NDE state office Ladi Kwali Road Adjacent NTA Minna for those within Minna and environs while those in the local government areas are expected to register at their respective councils secretariat.

Dantsoho then urged all unemployed in Niger State to take advantage of this to register themselves in their designated local governments in order to benefit from the programme.

He stated that the federal government wants to have the full statistics of the unemployed in the country so as to make a proper plan for them.

