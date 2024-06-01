Keyamo suspends controversial $300 helicopter landing fee amid backlash

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has suspended $300 helicopter landing fee, temporarily.

The fee, outsourced to Naebi Dynamic Concept Limited, faced significant backlash from airlines and oil workers’ unions. They argued the fee was commercially harmful to both chopper operators and the broader Nigerian economy.

Keyamo’s announcement came through a statement signed by Odutayo Oluseyi, the Ministry’s spokesman.

The Minister emphasized that further actions on this matter would be determined after a review committee submits its report for scrutiny.

“Following a meeting with the AON executive on the issue of helicopter landing levies collection at aerodromes, helipads, and airstrips, the Minister has temporarily suspended the enforcement granted to Naebi Dynamic Concept Ltd by the Federal Government,” the statement read.

“The suspension is effective from May 30, 2024, due to calls for review by stakeholders in the industry.”

The statement continued: “Accordingly, Keyamo has constituted a committee with members drawn from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and its relevant agencies, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), International Oil Companies (IOCs), and Naebi Dynamic Concept Ltd. This committee is tasked with addressing the issues raised by concerned stakeholders and submitting a report by the end of June 2024.”

He had stated that those doubting the Ministry’s commitment to the new $300 per landing fee for helicopter operators should reconsider, as the levy was intended to stay. Keyamo argued the rule, a cost recovery measure, aligned with international best practices and aimed to enhance the quality of helicopter operations in Nigeria.

However, airlines operating in the Niger Delta region where the charges were to be prominent argued the rationale. They asked the facilities that Naebi Dynamics put in place to charge a $300 landing levy for each landing.

