Instead of leaving your cheating husband, give him condoms -Toyin Tomato

Veteran Nollywood actress Toyin Adegbola, popularly known as Toyin Tomato, has urged women who are married to cheating husbands not to quit their marriages, rather they should encourage their husbands to use protection.

Rather than quit she encouraged such woman to seek every means to for reconciliation with their husbands and also guide themselves against sexually transmitted diseases.

She spoke in Yoruba via her Instagram page. Toyin urged the men to see their wives as first born and the women should also see their men the same way. Noting that no matter how smart a man may think he is, he will still be foolish with a woman because its only what the woman wants the man to know and see that he will see.

Toyin Tomato said, ‘’I have always told women that no matter how ‘m@d’ your husband is, never think of sending him out nor you packing out of your matrimonial home because it will end in a begging spree when your kids want to do something important in future.

“That is when he will start saying ‘My wife must be there, my wife must be there’ and then you will also not see a single man that will want you. Wherever you are thinking of going, you are also going there to go and cheat on somebody else too.

“Sit in your marital home and be begging him. Be protecting yourself too. I have a friend who whenever her husband is coming into Nigeria, she will hand him a pack of c*ndoms. The man will now call me and be like ‘’Yeye, see what your friend gave to me ooo! Me I will not use it oo! It is who she wants to put in trouble she is looking for. Love smart!

“Men should see their wives as their firstborns as women have always seen husbands as their firstborns. No matter how a man thinks he is smart, he will still be foolish with women. It is what we want you to see that you will see. Between us and our children, it is what we want you to know that you will know.”