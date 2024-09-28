Akin Lewis, Desmond Bryce, Lanre Ayanwale sizzle in ‘Omera’

Brace yourselves for Omera – the show that will have everyone talking! From the visionary team behind Masquerades of Aniedo, Ajoche, Enakhe, and Unbroken, Africa Magic is back with what is set to be one of its most memorable drama series yet. Premiering 30 September 2024, Omera is set to light up your screens Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Africa Magic Showcase.

Set in the rich cultural backdrop of an Igala community, Omera is the gripping, emotional, and power-packed story of a young man who dares to take control of his future, only to face the consequences head-on. In search of greener pastures, he makes the life-altering decision to “japa,” but his dreams are shattered when he’s forced to return home. What begins as a tale of failure and disappointment, transforms into a dramatic journey as he unexpectedly takes over his uncle’s NGO, setting off a storm of ambition, betrayal, and ultimately redemption.

Produced and directed by Femi Ogunsanwo, Omera immerses you in a rich and deeply authentic narrative that is both thrilling and relatable. “We’ve poured everything into this story,” says Ogunsanwo. “Omera is going to leave viewers captivated and wanting more.”

It’s more than just TV – Omera brings the raw emotion of loyalty, power struggles, and the fight for justice to life, drawing you into a world where personal ambitions clash with family duty. Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, adds: “From the very first scene, the twists and emotional depth will have you hooked. Omera isn’t just entertaining – it’s a story that resonates. This is the drama series everyone will be talking about!”

With the iconic Akin Lewis and rising star Desmond Bryce, leading a stellar cast, Omera delivers performances that are utterly captivating. The powerhouse cast also includes Lanre Ayanwale, Baaj Adebule, Godwin Williams, Mary Kowo, and Kingsley Nwachukwu; Omera is really set to redefine prime-time TV.