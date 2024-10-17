IGP bows to pressure, orders SWAT team out of Nembe

BY AHERHOKE OKIOMA

The Inspector -General of Police IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has bowed to pressure over the quit notice issued by popular Hotel owner, Euphemie Motel, with a direct order for the SWAT to quit the premises and move out of Opu-Nembe in Nembe Bassambiri community of Nembe Local Government Area of the Bayelsa State.

The Order from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was issued following the threat to drag the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to Court over the alleged unpaid debt incurred by the Police SWAT team deployed from 12th of August, 2023 till date.

The lodging debt, according to the report, was incurred by the Police Special squad identified as SWAT led by one CSP Silas Adebayo for a reported sting operation in the Opu Nembe community ahead of the last Governorship elections in the area.

The SWAT team had allegedly invaded the Opu Nembe community and occupy the Euphemie Motel, turning it into their operational base without due permission from its owners.

The SWAT team was allegedly drafted to the area on the request of the Former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and the Governorship flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the last election, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The Counsel to the owner of the Euphemie Motel, Inemoye Maxwell Brown Esq. in a letter dated 9th of October,2024, confirmed to newsmen in Yenagoa that the Nigerian Police, “as a respectable and responsible establishment has gracefully implemented on the prayer one as contained therein within the time frame provided as the SWAT team vacated our clients hotel on the 3rd day of October,2024″.

Inemoye Maxwell Brown Esq however called on the Inspector-General of Police,Kayode Egbetokun and the top echelon of the Nigerian Police to attend, with utmost dispatch to the second prayer in the petition of the Clint requesting for the sum of N625,000,000 only covering the above period from 12th August, 2023 to 12th September, 2024 be paid withing six weeks upon receipt of the correspondence.

Recall that the popular Hotel owner, Euphemie Motel,had through his prayers informed the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Chairman, Police Service Commission, stated that the 50-bedroom hotel with lodging fee of N25,000 per night and two conference rooms of N100,000 per day with indoor and outdoor relaxation spots, was occupied by the Police Personnel without payment for over 13 months.

According to Inemoye Maxwell Brown Esq, ” our client’s business premises and the facilities are almost in complete ruin and a complete renovation is imminent. And it is imperative to restore their facilities with a view to return to normal business.”

“We therefore call on the Police IG to use his good office to direct your men and officers, who had forcefully moved into and occupied our client’s hotel as described from 12th of August,2023 till date and counting in Opu Nembe to immediately vacate within six weeks upon receipt of this correspondence “

“That the sum of N625,000,000 only covering the above period from 12th August, 2023 to 12th September, 2024 be paid within six weeks upon receipt of the correspondence.”